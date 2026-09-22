BJP national president Nitin Nabin launched the Svamitva Yojana registration process at Gandhi Nagar... Read More
MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari said India’s education system is failing to convert its demographic... Read More
Bhopal’s Indrapuri Ke Raja pandal has recreated the mystical world of Kantara for Ganeshotsav this... Read More
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi challenged BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma over his controversial Qazi Camp... Read More
MP minister Vishvas Sarang warned that anyone involved in alleged “love jihad” near his... Read More
A primary government school in Ratlam district’s Kasakhari village was found in a dilapidated... Read More
Opposition to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is intensifying in Madhya Pradesh, with AIMIM chief... Read More
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari criticised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s remarks on... Read More
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Ganpati Bappa at his residence in Bhopal on Ganesh... Read More
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun across Madhya Pradesh with devotion and festive enthusiasm.... Read More
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bhopal have gained attention with unique Ganpati idols, including a... Read More
Lord Mahakal was adorned in the divine form of Lord Ganesha during the special Bhasma Aarti at... Read More
A major Shivpuri liquor shop protest turned violent on Saturday as hundreds of women gathered in... Read More
Madhya Pradesh will launch the Chief Minister’s Sugam Parivahan Seva under the PPP model on... Read More