Get all the latest Legal News from Supreme Court of India, Bombay High Court and other courts- Free Press Journal

Residents argue PMC lacks justification for retroactive taxation, citing CIDCO’s previous... Read More
The high court has quashed the government resolutions (GRs) dated July 27, 2023 and August 22, 2023... Read More
The court has also directed to prepare a comprehensive protocol that’s reasonably flexible to... Read More
The special court is likely to start the process of liquidation of assets as the Supreme Court has... Read More
The high court also asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Chief Fire Officer... Read More
The court observed that there the CCTV footage showed that Shaikh neither entered the train with... Read More
The HC was hearing a petition filed by Chandra on 5 March challenging the summons alleging the same... Read More
The court also remarked that the opinion that a body massager could be used as an adult sex toy was... Read More
The court clarified that senior citizens are entitled to peace of mind, but added that they cannot... Read More
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court also noted that the warrant was not served on Thakur... Read More
The accused took Rs 6 lakh in 2008 from the complainant to get him a house but failed to do so and... Read More
Mother’s plea contended that police failed to lodge her complaint against husband on two occasions Read More
Court prodded the govt to change 'now I am thirsty, I will dig a well' attitude; monitoring... Read More
The court also noted that the state and the pollution board will have to change its approach from... Read More