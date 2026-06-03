Get all the latest Legal News from Supreme Court of India, Bombay High Court and other courts- Free Press Journal

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700-Year-Old Bhojshala Row: Temple Verdict Sparks Fresh Legal Battle In Supreme Court

700-Year-Old Bhojshala Row: Temple Verdict Sparks Fresh Legal Battle In Supreme Court

03 June 2026, 06:43 PM
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