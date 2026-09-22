India News, India News Live and Breaking News India, Latest News India | The Free Press Journal

The Texas Hanuman statue controversy erupted after YouTuber Jesse Hughes said the 90-foot Lord... Read More
Nandan Yadav, the main accused in the Jamui minor assault and molestation case, was injured in a... Read More
Fishermen in West Bengal rescued a young elephant calf after spotting it being swept away by strong... Read More
AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan attacked Italian PM Giorgia Meloni over plans to ban burqas and... Read More
A CCTV video showing the moments before the Lakhimpur Kheri school shooting has surfaced on social... Read More
A fire broke out at the Special Neonatal Care Unit of RIMS Hospital in Adilabad around midnight,... Read More
Delivering fast, unbiased reporting on Mumbai, national politics, global affairs, market trends,... Read More
Maddhi Sujatha, 46, died after suffering severe burns when she accidentally fell into a vessel of... Read More
A Starbucks hygiene controversy erupted online after content creator Shikha claimed she found what... Read More
Najmunnisa Begum, died after a monkey allegedly knocked her to the ground outside her home in... Read More
China’s high-profile expulsion of General Zhang Youxia marks a major shift in PLA command. As... Read More
Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have collectively backed India’s bid for a... Read More
Two NDMC employees, aged around 45-50, were killed after their motorcycle was hit from behind by a... Read More
The Supreme Court ruled that police officers who arrest people without providing written grounds... Read More