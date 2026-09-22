India News, India News Live and Breaking News India, Latest News India | The Free Press Journal

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Kolkata Cop Teaches Homeless Child On Footpath While On Traffic Duty, Wins Hearts Online - VIDEO

Kolkata Cop Teaches Homeless Child On Footpath While On Traffic Duty, Wins Hearts Online - VIDEO

22 September 2026, 04:14 PM
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