West Bengal Notifies VB-G RAM G Scheme, Replaces MGNREGA With 125-Day Rural Employment Guarantee | Video | File photo

Kolkata: After the Bengal government notified the VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme pledging 125 days of jobs, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had also expressed his happiness over the development.

In the notification it is mentioned that VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme is replacing the MGNREGA from July 1 and will focus on four key areas like water security, core rural infrastructure, livelihood-related infrastructure and projects aimed at mitigating the impact of extreme weather events.

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In a press note it has been mentioned that VB-G RAM G will provide Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin).

The statement also mentioned that schemes will be sponsored by both central and state governments in a 60:40 ratio and also that the wage payments will be made through the DBT-SPARSH system.