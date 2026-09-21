From September 18 to October 31 (44 days), the simultaneous presence of exalted Jupiter alongside... Read More
Simple entrance corrections that may help create a smoother flow of energy, according to Vaastu... Read More
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Explore how the placement and surroundings of your main entrance can influence the energy of a... Read More
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Born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st or 30th? Find out what 2026 holds for Mulank 3, from career and finances... Read More
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As India enters its 80th year, astrology forecasts a turbulent first half marked by border tensions,... Read More