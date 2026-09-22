Entertainment News, Bollywood News, Hollywood News, Movies Reviews, Celebrity News, Bollywood Gossips | The Free Press Journal

Vikrant Massey is taking Musafir Cafe beyond Netflix, with two new cafés planned in Himachal... Read More
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making the most of her pregnancy journey, balancing work, movement and... Read More
Virender Sehwag takes over as host of Rise & Fall Season 2, which premieres September 26. The... Read More
Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha is set to avoid a box-office clash with Prabhas' Fauzi after the... Read More
Central Cee made his surprise runway debut at Burberry’s Spring 2027 London Fashion Week show, but... Read More
India's Got Latent season 2 winner Chello Meme is seen confronting a man over alleged inappropriate... Read More
Veer Pahariya’s Prem Keetanu trailer offers a glimpse into a youthful romantic comedy revolving... Read More
Vibe, starring Kunal Khemu and Preity Zinta, struggled on its first Monday, collecting Rs 90 lakh... Read More
Daayra struggled to maintain momentum on Day 4, collecting just Rs 45 lakh India net across 1,562... Read More
Madhoo Shah offered a Rs 500 note during her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. However, a video... Read More
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Shah Rukh Khan attended the evening aarti at Lalbaugcha Raja with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Pooja... Read More
Rohed Khan said Qazi Touqeer’s alleged mental health act in the Bigg Boss 20 house made him hold... Read More
The box office saw mixed results as Resident Evil dominated with ₹9.50 crore over the weekend,... Read More