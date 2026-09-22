Read Articles and Blogs related to Spirituality, Religion,Yoga, Wellness| The Free Press Journal

On the occasion of Radha Ashtami, devotees take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, which is situated in... Read More
The government of Nepal has declared the Janaki Temple a protected monument zone. The declaration... Read More
Radha Ashtami falls on the Ashtami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. It marks the... Read More
Gauri Pujan is being observed on Friday, September 18. It is also known as Jyeshta Gauri Puja, which... Read More
Hemkund Sahib, located in Chamoli district at an altitude of more than 4,300 metres, received fresh... Read More
The Manimahesh Yatra has been temporarily suspended due to deteriorating weather conditions in the... Read More
On Thursday, September 17, 2026, CM Fadnavis extended warm greetings on the occasion of Vishwakarma... Read More
Tamil Nadu has informed the National Green Tribunal that Ganesh idol immersion in water bodies will... Read More
The writer explains that people often blame situations for their emotions, but thoughts shape... Read More
Dr. S. Ainavolu, a Mumbai-based teacher, explains that Ganapati Navaratri begins on Bhadrapada... Read More
Hartalika Teej was celebrated across Nepal with women observing fasts and offering prayers at... Read More
Devotees gathered at a Ganesh temple in Assam's Guwahati to offer prayers and seek blessings on the... Read More
Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja has been unveiled, offering devotees the first full glimpse of... Read More
Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai to pay his... Read More