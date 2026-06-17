Anant Ambani Visits Kamakhya Temple Ahead Of Assam's Sacred Ambubachi Mela, Offer Prayers

Anant Ambani Visits Kamakhya Temple Ahead Of Ambubachi Mela |

Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani visited Kamakhya Temple on Tuesday and offered prayers. He visited the temple ahead of Assam's renowned and sacred Ambubachi Festival. In 2026, the mela is set to begin from Monday, June 22. During his visit, Ambani performed the traditional 'Parikrama' (circumambulation) around the temple premises and adhered to customary rituals. Anant Ambani, who is a frequent visitor to the shrine, offered prayers and performed rituals amid high security.

Anant Ambani offered prayers to Maa Kamakhya

Industrialist Anant Ambani visited one of the revered Shaktipeethas, Kamakhya Temple, on Tuesday, June 15, 2026, which is situated in Guwahati district of Assam. The Kamakhya Devalaya Committee welcomed him at the temple premises and extended best wishes on behalf of his family. The visit comes when thousands of devotees from across the country prepare to participate in the spiritual festival held at the revered shrine of Maa Kamakhya Temple.

About Ambubachi Mela 2026

As the festival is set to begin this month, the temple management is likely to witness large crowds at the temple premises to offer prayers and seek blessings. The mela is particularly known for attracting Tantric practitioners, making it a unique spiritual event in the country. During the festival, the main gate of the temple where the deity resides closes, as it is believed that during that time the deity menstruates. This year, the auspicious festival will begin on June 22 at 9:08 PM and it will conclude on June 26, 2026, after the special puja in the temple premises.

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Kamakhya Temple: A Shakti Peethas Shrine

Held atop the Nilachal Hills, the Kamakhya Temple is one of the most important Shakti Peethas in Hinduism. The Ambubachi Mela marks the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya and celebrates fertility, womanhood, and the creative power of nature. During this period, the temple remains closed for a few days, symbolising the Goddess's seclusion.