Latest Sports News headlines, Match Scores, Cricket, Tennis, Golf, Exclusive Interviews, Photos, Videos | The Free Press Journal

The match did not have a TV umpire as part of its official umpiring setup. Chris Brown and Chris... Read More
India’s men’s table tennis team crashed out of the Asian Games 2026 after losing 0-3 to South... Read More
Axar Patel defended 8 runs in the final over as India survived a massive scare to clinch a 2-run win... Read More
India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana became the first women’s cricketer to complete 11,000... Read More
India clinched their first gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 in Japan after producing a dominant... Read More
Just days after producing a record-breaking century against Afghanistan, Abhishek Sharma endured a... Read More
India were dealt a rude awakening after captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first in... Read More
India's national song, Vande Mataram, was played before the national anthem ahead of the historic... Read More
India produced a record-breaking batting display against Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 women’s... Read More
India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bat first against Japan in Sano. The match,... Read More
Indian cricket stars entertained themselves with a game of football as wait continued for action to... Read More
Pakistan women defeated Bangladesh by 31 runs to win the bronze medal in women's cricket at the... Read More
Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary defeated Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aira Villegas of the... Read More
India women’s table tennis team rallied from 1-2 down to beat Thailand 3-2 in the Asian Games 2026... Read More