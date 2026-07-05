FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe Caught With Brutal Elbow From Paraguay Player During Heated Clash | Video

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France's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Paraguay was marked by relentless physical battles, with Kylian Mbappe bearing the brunt of the opposition's aggressive approach. One of the most controversial moments came during the first half when the France captain was struck by an elbow from a Paraguay player while driving forward in attack, leaving the French camp furious.

The incident unfolded as Mbappe surged towards the Paraguayan defence in trademark fashion before being caught by an elbow during the challenge. The French superstar immediately went to ground in visible discomfort, prompting protests from his teammates, who surrounded the referee demanding stronger action against the Paraguay player.

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The heavy contact added to an already fiery opening half, with Paraguay repeatedly looking to disrupt Mbappe through physical challenges. The encounter became increasingly tense as robust tackles and confrontations continued throughout the match, eventually leading to a mass brawl later in the first half after another strong challenge on the French captain.

Despite the rough treatment, Mbappe remained focused and continued to trouble Paraguay's backline. His persistence eventually paid off after the break when France were awarded a penalty, and the captain calmly converted from the spot to score the only goal of the game and send Les Bleus into the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

The match did not lose its edge even after the final whistle. Mbappe was later involved in another flashpoint when Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill reacted angrily after the French star appeared to ignore his handshake, capping off a dramatic and controversial night in Philadelphia that was dominated as much by fiery incidents as France's progression to the last eight.