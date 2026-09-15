On August 23, 2023, ISRO achieved a milestone in a space journey when the lander Vikram successfully... Read More
On Tuesday, NASA showed off the image, which was captured by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO).... Read More
A Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, which blocks all or part... Read More
The annual Perseid meteor shower, regarded as one of the most spectacular celestial events of the... Read More
The six planets of our Solar System, including Jupiter, Mercury, Mars, Uranus, Saturn and Neptune,... Read More
According to the researchers, some of the disc-shaped objects were estimated to measure between 15... Read More
Indian-American Army surgeon Major Jagatkumar Patel and Lt. Col. Charles Miller successfully removed... Read More
According to NOAA, there's an 81% chance this El Niño will peak between October and December 2026,... Read More
India's space sector is entering a new era with Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed... Read More
Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 successfully lifted off from Sriharikota, becoming India's first... Read More
Researchers from Northeast India have made headlines after achieving a milestone by discovering a... Read More
Antarctica is home to some of the world's most extraordinary natural wonders, and one of its most... Read More
While all people are suffering from the extreme and deadly heatwave, the number of adult deaths has... Read More
Europe is facing record-breaking heat, which has worsened conditions among the public and led to the... Read More