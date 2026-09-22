News in shorts | Get full news on click | News in 100 words.

Nandan Yadav, the main accused in the Jamui minor molestation and assault case, was arrested after a... Read More
Manushi Chhillar asked paparazzi to delete her back shots after being photographed at Mumbai... Read More
PhonePe has received in-principle approval from the UAE central bank for two payment licences,... Read More
Rishi Kohli explains JioBlackRock’s digital-first strategy, systematic investing, SIF push and... Read More
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has questioned the High Court’s decision to name officers for an... Read More
CII calls for innovation, technology adoption, policy collaboration and stronger MSME support to... Read More
Retired Bombay High Court judge Justice RC Chavan has resigned from Maharashtra’s UCC committee,... Read More
India’s public capex push lifted capital formation above 34 per cent of GDP in Q1 FY27 as... Read More
Krishna Mukerji, mother of actress Rani Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75. During... Read More
Police have launched a cyber crackdown against around 120 social media profile holders for... Read More
V Radha said the committee had so far interacted with around 1,750 students in Pune, Nagpur and... Read More
The September 28-30 bank strike remains scheduled despite the Finance Ministry’s appeal, raising... Read More
SSC has released SSC CGL Tier 1 2026 exam city details at ssc.gov.in. The exam will be held from... Read More
Iris Global Services has filed IPO papers with Sebi for a ₹200-crore fresh issue and an OFS of up... Read More