News in shorts | Get full news on click | News in 100 words.

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'Karachi Cha Raja': Marathi Family In Pakistan Celebrates Ganeshotsav; Visarjan Procession With Dhols & Saffron Flags Goes Viral

'Karachi Cha Raja': Marathi Family In Pakistan Celebrates Ganeshotsav; Visarjan Procession With Dhols & Saffron Flags Goes Viral

22 September 2026, 04:22 PM
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