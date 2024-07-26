SL vs IND 2024: Binura Fernando Hospitalized Due To Chest Infection Ahead Of 1st T20I

Binura Fernando. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Troubles continue to mount for the Sri Lankan team ahead of the first T20I against India on July 27th, Saturday, as left-arm seamer Binura Fernando has been hospitalised due to chest infection. As a result, the home side has included Ramesh Mendis as a standby player, but Fernando's participation in the three-game series remains unclear.

Fernando is the 3rd fast bowler to be ruled out after Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara - both of who will miss the entire series due to injuries. However, the Island nation have been able to call on able replacements in Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lanka are already dealing with significant changes, with coach Chris Silverwood and captain Wanindu Hasaranga resigning after an unsuccessful T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. Hence, Sanath Jayasuriya has slotted in as the interim coach, while Charith Asalanka will captain the side.

"Their absence will be loss to the Indian team" - Sanath Jayasuriya on the T20 retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja

During a recent presser, Jayasuriya stated that the trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja retiring from T20Is will impact the tourists. Hence, he called for the hosts to maximise the advantage.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are best players in the world. Looking at their talent and the kind of cricket they have played we all know where they belong, along with Jadeja. Their absence will be loss to the Indian team and we have to take maximum advantage out of that."

After the T20Is, India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in 3 ODIs.