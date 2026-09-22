Viral News: Trending Stories, Videos & Internet Buzz | FPJ

Videos purportedly show bright lights moving across Tehran's night sky, sparking speculation about... Read More
Two female students were allegedly harassed and assaulted by two motorcycle-borne men while... Read More
Social activist Prahlad Pandey has been on an indefinite fast in Indore for five days, demanding the... Read More
Social media influencer Mahesh Mote was allegedly humiliated by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)... Read More
Rahul Gandhi’s September 19 Indore visit has triggered a fresh war of words between the BJP and... Read More
A video showing streamer Drago in a physical altercation with MiaMaxxed at the ongoing SeeEx event... Read More
Abhishek Sharma’s airport video ahead of the Asian Games 2026 has gone viral after the India... Read More
Sailor Rusheel Saran experienced an extraordinary father-son reunion when his ship unexpectedly... Read More
A video featuring reportedly Bangladeshi expatriate Emran Hossien at a Dubai beach has sparked... Read More
In the clip, the monkey can be seen sitting calmly in the salon chair as the barber gently massages... Read More
Truck driver and vlogger Rajesh Rawani has impressed social media users with a glimpse of his... Read More
Andros Townsend had a frightening escape after appearing to be struck and run over by a pitch roller... Read More
A photographer at Agra’s Taj Mahal confronted three men allegedly seen staring at and lingering... Read More
A pregnant doll with a removable baby inside its belly has sparked debate online. Made by US toy... Read More