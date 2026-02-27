 'Thodi Toh Sharm Kar Leta': Netizens Slam Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh For Sharing Humorous Video After Rinku Singh's Father's Demise
Many users said the cricketers should have avoided posting such a video on the day Rinku Singh was mourning the loss of his father, calling it inappropriate and ill-timed.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Netizens Slam Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh For Sharing Funny Video After Rinku Singh's Father's Demise | X

Mumbai, February 27: Indian cricketers and the entire cricket fraternity along with the fans are mourning the death of their teammate Rinku Singh's father, who passed away due to cancer on Friday. However, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh are facing criticism on social media for sharing a humorous video shortly after the tragic news.

Viral Funny Video

A video is going viral on social media in which Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh are seen making fun of Jasprit Bumrah. They are seen in the video joking around and also indulging in funny conversation with Mohammad Siraj in the viral video.

The internet users are targeting the cricketers for sharing the video on social media even as Rinku Singh is going through the difficult phase following his father's death and mourning the loss with his family.

Internet Reacts

A user shared the video on social media and said, "Thodi toh sharm kar leta ek din b nahi hua Rinku Bhai k father ki death ko." (At least have some shame - it hasn't even been a day since Rinku Bhai's father passed away.)

Another user said, "Thodi saram nhi aayi tum logon ko ye sabb krte hue aaj hi #RinkuSingh ke Father Expired hue hai aur tum log reel bana rhe ho. Abb tum log ki puri team World Cup final bhi nhi khelegi meri baduwa hai tumn logon ko. The #IndianCricketTeam will not even reach the finals."

A user also said, "Shame Shame shame. Rinku Singh’s father passed away today, yet his teammates are busy making reels. If they truly felt the loss, they wouldn’t be indulging in such activities right now. It’s disappointing."

"Rinku Singh's father passed away today, and his teammates are engaging in this Reelbazi. If they couldn't express their grief today, they wouldn't have engaged in Reelbazi. It's a shame," said another user.

Insensitive Behaviour

Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and other Indian players involved in the viral video are facing the ire from the fans on social media and they are being heavily criticised for their insensitive behaviour.

