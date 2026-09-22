Latest Bhopal News, Headlines & Live Updates | The Free Press Journal

Madhya Pradesh is set to witness heavy rainfall from September 23, with IMD issuing alerts for 17... Read More
Bhopal Rural Police identified eight accident-prone black spots after reviewing crash data from 2023... Read More
BMC has deployed 174 divers at immersion ghats across Bhopal for Ganesh Visarjan, with 58 personnel... Read More
Bhopal student Nandika Gupta improved her CBSE Class 10 score from 99.6% to a perfect 100% after... Read More
Around 40 personnel from Banda police station and its associated outposts were line attached... Read More
Several Bhopal localities will likely face power cuts on September 22 due to departmental work.... Read More
The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a 50% increase in the monthly stipend for MBBS interns at... Read More
Namibian cheetah Elton, renamed Gaurav, died at Kuno National Park after being treated for severe... Read More
The Food and Drugs Administration inspected restaurants, food courts and dhabas across Bhopal,... Read More
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will review pending cases involving government employees across Madhya... Read More
The Supreme Court is likely to hear the case concerning commercial establishments operating from... Read More
Government teachers across Madhya Pradesh have vowed to boycott TET applications and threatened a... Read More
Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters plans to seek government approval for a Prevention of Corruption... Read More
Around 15,000 Class 4 employees across Madhya Pradesh, including more than 60 in Mantralaya, await... Read More