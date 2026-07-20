MP Assembly Monsoon Session: UCC Bill Among 16 Bills Tabled On Day-1

MP Assembly Monsoon Session: 16 Bills, Including The UCC Bill, Tabled On First Day Of The Assembly Session | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Uniform Civil Code Bill was among the 16 bills tabled on the first day of the assembly's monsoon session on Monday.

The opposition objected that bills were not listed on the agenda.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said that a supplementary agenda was issued regarding bills after the advisory committee.

The bills tabled in the assembly include the UCC bill, the MP Cess amendment bill, the MP Highway amendment bill, the MP Private university establishment and operation bill, the MP Panchayati Raj amendment bill, the MP medical university amendment bill, the MP VAT amendment bill, the MP Goods and service tax amendment bill, the MP Dhanvantri university bill, the MP Fire Safety and emergency services bill, and the MP Ease of Doing Business bill.

MP Assembly Monsoon Session: UCC Bill Likely To Be Tabled; Opposition To Raise Farmers' Issues, Law And Order Concerns

The Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Monday.

A day earlier, on Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill during a meeting at Jagdishpur Fort.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the bill recognises only one marriage, requires a legal process for divorce instead of triple talaq, and respects all religions while ensuring equal rights.

‘And what about farmers?’

On the other hand, the Opposition is set to target the state government over issues including land purchases, paper leak cases and law and order.

Speaking to the media on the matter, Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said, "Apart from the UCC, are there no other issues in the state? I want to ask the Bharatiya Janata Party this question. Are farmers in Madhya Pradesh not facing problems? Are farmers not troubled over issues related to fertilisers? However, the Congress party and all our MLAs are serious about these matters."