PDRN is taking over skincare, but does the DNA-derived ingredient really deliver on its regenerative... Read More
Repeated breathing interruptions during sleep can strain the heart, raise blood pressure and... Read More
Baba Ramdev has discussed an Ayurvedic hookah made with ingredients such as liquorice, turmeric,... Read More
A 24-year-old Delhi man seeking infertility treatment was discovered to have a well-formed uterus... Read More
Veteran actor Sharat Saxena recently shared a health update with his followers, revealing that he is... Read More
The Saitual district in north-eastern Mizoram is the sole district in the state to attain... Read More
Popular on the internet for her incredible fitness routine, she has left netizens impressed with her... Read More
Cardiovascular physiotherapy goes beyond injury recovery, helping strengthen the heart and lungs,... Read More
Paediatric physiotherapy can help address developmental concerns early, while growing awareness... Read More
Young athletes and gym-goers are increasingly turning to physiotherapy for injury prevention,... Read More
Pregnancy and childbirth bring major physical and emotional changes, yet mothers often overlook... Read More
A profession that is widening its scope, with specialised care now addressing prevention, recovery,... Read More
Here’s what you need to know about protecting and restoring your skin barrier during the rainy... Read More
Long hours on digital screens can leave your eyes tired, dry and strained. Here’s how to recognise... Read More