80th Independence Day: How India’s Approach To Mental Health Evolved From 1947 To 2026

How India’s Approach To Mental Health Evolved From 1947 To 2026 | FPJ

As India prepares to celebrate another anniversary of its political independence, the nation reflects on the many ways freedom has evolved since 1947. Beyond sovereignty and economic growth, true independence lies in liberating citizens from silent suffering, institutional isolation and societal prejudice. Over the past eight decades, India’s approach to mental healthcare has undergone a profound transformation, evolving from a colonial apparatus of custodial detention into a rights-based, digitally enabled and community-integrated health framework.

At the moment of independence, the newly formed republic inherited an archaic framework that prioritised control over compassion. The legal bedrock of psychiatric care was the Indian Lunacy Act of 1912, a colonial statute designed to remove individuals with psychiatric conditions from society rather than heal them. Standalone mental hospitals operated much like prisons, keeping patients isolated in peripheral facilities away from mainstream medical care and social life. Mental illness was shrouded in absolute silence, framed through supernatural beliefs, personal failure or poor character.

Reflecting on this difficult origin, Dr Aneri Amin, consultant-psychiatrist at Sterling Hospitals in Vadodara, observes: "Today in 2026 we need to think about the past. We have to remember the silence about health that started in 1947. Then India did not handle mental health well."

This custodial model placed a heavy burden on Indian homes. Families bore the weight of caregiving in complete secrecy, driven by the intense fear of social ostracisation. For women, this silence was double-edged, as psychological distress was routinely dismissed as a personal or moral defect rather than a genuine health condition.

Rhea Sharma, founder of DiverseAI and DesiWoman.ai, captures the deeply personal reality of this inherited silence: "Growing up, mental health wasn’t something we talked about. It was managed quietly inside the family, hoping nobody outside noticed. If a woman was struggling, it wasn’t called anxiety or depression, it was called being difficult, or weak, or just needing to adjust more. There was no room to say 'I am not okay' without someone questioning your marriage, your parenting, or your character. Not just outdated laws, but a culture that taught women especially to swallow their pain and call it strength."

From secrecy to visibility: Mid-century transition

The shift away from institutional isolation began as psychiatric care gradually integrated into general medical hospitals, establishing General Hospital Psychiatric Units across the country. However, the most decisive policy shift occurred in 1982 with the launch of the National Mental Health Programme, followed by the District Mental Health Programme in 1996. These initiatives aimed to decentralise psychiatric care, bringing basic diagnostic and therapeutic services into primary health centres and rural communities.

Commenting on this structural shift, Dr Prajakta Gupte, consultant in Psychiatry at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, says: "Over the years, India’s approach to mental health awareness has significantly changed. Mental illness in the early decades was largely viewed like a social stigma with limited understanding of conditions such as depression, anxiety or addiction. Now, there is a trend shift and we are seeing mental health as an essential part of overall health and wellbeing.."

Earlier mental health wasn’t something that people talked about | File

Parallel to these structural changes was a gradual cultural shift. Over the decades, public perception began to move away from complete denial toward reluctant acknowledgment. The core difference between early post-Independence India and the turn of the century was the gradual emergence of mental health into public dialogue.

Dr Hamza Hussain, Department Head of Mental Health at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, emphasises this cultural evolution: "India’s journey with disorders since Independence is not just a story of changing laws and treatment. It is a story of changing attitudes. The biggest change over the decades has been the shift from secrecy to visibility."

Legal and cultural revolution

The legislative landscape changed dramatically with the passage of the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017. Aligned with international human rights standards, this landmark law dismantled the outdated administrative frameworks of the past. It guaranteed mental healthcare as a legal right for every citizen, protected patient autonomy through advance directives, banned inhumane medical practices and decriminalised suicide attempts by treating them as calls for help rather than criminal offences under the law.

Explaining the importance of this legislative turning point, Dr Amin adds: "The big change came with the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017. This law took away the way of thinking about mental health. It gave people with health problems the power to make their own decisions. The law also said that trying to kill oneself is not a crime. It is a sign that someone needs help. For the time the law protected the rights and dignity of people with mental health problems."

The Mental Healthcare Act 2017 changed the way India views mental health issues | lawyersgyan.com

In recent years, this legal framework has coincided with a social awakening. Mental health is no longer confined to severe clinical diagnoses or isolated asylum settings. The conversation now encompasses daily stresses, workplace burnout, anxiety and youth mental health.

Dr Gupte highlights this modern expansion of care: "The rise of tele-mental health services such as Tele-MANAS has also made professional support more accessible to people who may never have reached a hospital or specialist earlier. India has drastically improved from treating mental illness after it becomes serious to recognising the importance of early intervention, prevention and accessibility."

This cultural shift has altered how therapy and psychological support are viewed across generations. Where seeking help was once seen as a sign of weakness, today’s youth view it as an essential component of personal wellness and self-care.

Dr Hussain says this intergenerational transformation: "Today mental disorders are increasingly discussed in workplaces, schools, homes and social media. A young person seeking therapy is less likely to be viewed as "weak " and more likely to be recognised as someone seeking professional support. Celebrities and public figures speaking about their experiences have also helped make these conversations more mainstream. The understanding of treatment has changed too. Mental healthcare is no longer limited to care. Therapy, psychiatric treatment, rehabilitation, peer support and digital consultations have expanded the ways people can seek help."

The path ahead

Today, digital platforms and neuroscience are reshaping how mental healthcare is delivered and understood.

Dr Amin emphasises this modern, evidence-based approach: "We are starting to understand that mental health is related to the brain and body. People are realising that mental health problems are not a failure. They are an issue. Like diabetes mental health problems need to be treated with science and evidence."

Despite these legal and technological advancements, significant structural hurdles remain. The treatment gap stays wide due to severe shortages of psychiatrists, clinical psychologists and trained psychiatric nurses. The concentration of specialists in metropolitan areas leaves rural populations underserved, while social stigma continues to prevent many from seeking timely intervention.

Achieving true parity between physical and mental healthcare requires structural reforms in insurance coverage, workplace policies and institutional integration.

Mental health patients are very much part of our society and they need to be treated with respect | File

Dr Gupte outlines the necessary next steps: "The next phase should be focussed more on making quality healthcare centres available closely to people while still continuing to reduce the social stigma of mental illness."

As the nation approaches Independence Day, the story of mental healthcare in India serves as a reminder that freedom is an ongoing pursuit. The journey from 1947 to the present day demonstrates that breaking open the silence is the first step toward collective healing.