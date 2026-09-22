Editor's Opinion, Analysis and Columnist, Opinion Articles, Stories | The Free Press Journal

Sanjeev Kotnala’s commentary explores the idea of treating oneself as a brand through a... Read More
India’s focus on becoming an AI leader is now accompanied by concerns over safety risks from... Read More
The death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode has renewed debate over student distress, welfare... Read More
West Bengal’s October 6 Assembly by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar have drawn attention amid... Read More
Tata Sons faces a governance dispute after its board backed N Chandrasekaran for another five-year... Read More
Veteran actor-director Anant Nag will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards... Read More
India’s 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 FY2026-27 exceeded expectations but triggered debate over data... Read More
The Centre's plan to extend the Uniform Civil Code to all 21 NDA-ruled states before 2029 has... Read More
India retained 131st position among 145 countries in the Global Gender Gap Index 2026, with a parity... Read More
Brexit’s aftereffects have intensified debate over independence and devolution across Scotland,... Read More
Academic freedom declined in 50 countries over the past decade, while institutional autonomy fell... Read More
Celebrity endorsements of surrogate tobacco products raise questions over accountability, as... Read More
US claims about active on-orbit space-control weapons have raised concerns over the militarisation... Read More
India's new UPI MDR framework will impose a 0.4% charge on eligible person-to-merchant transactions... Read More