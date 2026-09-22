Latest Business News, Business News Today, Latest Share Market News India| The Free Press Journal

Iris Global Services has filed IPO papers with Sebi for a ₹200-crore fresh issue and an OFS of up... Read More
Snapdeal is returning to the public market with a renewed focus on value fashion and lifestyle... Read More
Aastha Spintex sets September 28 record date for a 1:1 bonus issue of 4.41 crore shares, with... Read More
GST 2.0 has driven Maruti Suzuki’s passenger vehicle sales up 36 per cent and entry-car sales over... Read More
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar supported Noel Tata’s position in the Tata... Read More
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has urged the US to assess the impact on India and global oil markets... Read More
Homebuyers may face higher EMIs or longer tenures if the RBI raises the repo rate by 50 bps by... Read More
Veteran media executive Anu Sikka has joined Jio Studios as Head of Animation after ending her... Read More
Steel prices have reached a four-year high as coking coal costs and demand rise. BigMint expects... Read More
The Centre has amended packaging regulations requiring manufacturers of products such as soaps,... Read More
Sharad Pawar urges Tata stakeholders to protect the group’s charitable ownership and resolve... Read More
Mark Zuckerberg gained an estimated $25 billion in one day as Meta shares surged nearly 12 per cent,... Read More
India-New Zealand FTA takes effect October 20, offering tariff relief on kiwi fruit, apples and... Read More
German Green Steel’s ₹304-crore IPO opens September 25 at ₹132–₹139 per share. Fresh... Read More