Latest Indore News, Headlines & Live Updates | The Free Press Journal

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Kailash Vijayvargiya Sandhya Yadav Controversy: Minister Expresses Regret Over 'Body Shaming' Remark On Indore Councillor, Accuses Congress Of Twisting Context

Kailash Vijayvargiya Sandhya Yadav Controversy: Minister Expresses Regret Over 'Body Shaming' Remark On Indore Councillor, Accuses Congress Of Twisting Context

22 September 2026, 03:18 PM
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