Latest Indore News, Headlines & Live Updates | The Free Press Journal

Delhi resident Prerna Garg has accused Mahakal temple security guards of assaulting her, pulling her... Read More
The Indore administration has banned DJs and limited every Anant Chaturdashi tableau to two... Read More
An eight-year-old boy was rescued by neighbours after his father allegedly assaulted him and... Read More
Amid the Khade Hanuman Temple dispute, Hindu organisations have questioned alleged encroachments on... Read More
Ujjain Municipal Corporation demolished an unauthorised construction by Madhavanand Ashram on... Read More
Dholawad Dam, Ratlam’s primary drinking water source, is only 45% full following a nearly 40%... Read More
Farmers blocked the Khandwa-Baroda State Highway and Sendhwa National Highway for around 20 minutes... Read More
Agricultural produce auctions at Bhikangaon APMC remained suspended for nearly an hour after... Read More
Jhabua SP Devendra Patidar inspected the eight-lane expressway and Timarwani toll plaza to review... Read More
Seven people, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured when a speeding car crashed into a Ganesh... Read More
A large section of the cemented road outside Pandharinath Police Station in Indore collapsed,... Read More
Social activist Prahlad Pandey has been on an indefinite fast in Indore for five days, demanding the... Read More
Indore: Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya criticised Congress over the ‘Chhatron Ki... Read More
Rahul Gandhi’s September 19 Indore visit has triggered a fresh war of words between the BJP and... Read More