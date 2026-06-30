Sewage And Garbage Continue To Pollute Gomai River In Pansemal | FP photo

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): Gomai River in Pansemal continues to be polluted by sewage and garbage despite repeated complaints by residents and social organisations, raising concerns over public health and environmental protection ahead of the monsoon.

While the municipal council has undertaken routine pre-monsoon works such as drain cleaning, residents alleged that no effective steps have been taken to prevent wastewater and solid waste from entering the river.

Several prominent temples, including Shani Dev Temple, Kalika Mata Temple, Asra Mata Temple and Ganpati Temple, are located along the riverbank.

Devotees have complained of foul smell and unhygienic conditions caused by sewage flowing into the river.

Residents also pointed to complaints earlier submitted by the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, alleging that waste from a slaughterhouse in Khatki Mohalla was entering the river.

They claimed the issue remains unresolved despite representations to civic authorities.

The drain on Khadki Road is also reported to be choked with garbage, prompting fears of disease during the rainy season.

Residents said the situation contradicts ongoing campaigns promoting water conservation and environmental protection.

Deputy engineer Abhay Sharma said a sewage treatment plant is under construction near the Gomai River and is expected to be completed within nine to 10 months.

He added that notices had been issued to people identified for dumping garbage into drains.

SDM Ramesh Sisodiya, who is also holding charge as Municipal Council CMO, said he had reviewed the matter with officials and public representatives and assured that appropriate action would be taken after examining the issue.