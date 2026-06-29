Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Announces Up To ₹2.5 Lakh Aid For Sanitation Workers Injured On Duty | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav announced a financial assistance scheme for sanitation workers and drainage and sewerage cleaning staff who suffer injuries while on duty on Monday.

The announcement comes under a welfare initiative launched for sanitation workers who sustain injuries and face health issues during their work.

Amount depends on severity of accident

Under the scheme, eligible workers will receive financial support of up to ₹2.5 lakh for medical treatment, depending on the severity of the accident.

According to the announcement, workers injured in minor accidents will be eligible for assistance of up to ₹25,000.

In cases of serious injuries, financial aid of up to ₹1 lakh will be provided based on medical advice. Those sustaining critical injuries will receive assistance of up to ₹2.5 lakh to meet treatment expenses.

The scheme will cover all sanitation workers, including daily wage earners, regularised employees and permanent staff, ensuring uniform benefits irrespective of their employment status.

The Mayor said financial assistance can be sanctioned immediately after the accident is reported or upon receipt of preliminary evidence, enabling injured workers to access timely medical treatment without financial hardship.

The initiative is aimed at providing a safety net to sanitation workers, particularly those engaged in high-risk drainage and sewerage cleaning operations.

Read Also Safai Mitras In Indore Undergo Training On Waste Management, Health Safety

Indore has around 10k Safai Mitras

Indore has around 10k sanitation workers (Safai Mitras) employed by the Indore Municipal Corporation.

They work in three shifts to ensure door-to-door waste collection and waste segregation, with women making up about 60% of the street-sweeping workforce.

Although they are widely appreciated for helping Indore remain India's cleanest city, they face several challenges including - Hazardous working conditions, worker welfare issues and sometimes even employment concerns.