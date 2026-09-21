Places to Visit in India, Travel Destination Tips, World and India Travel Destinations| The Free Press Journal

On Friday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off an expedition team to conduct GPS (Global... Read More
The government of Nepal has declared the Janaki Temple a protected monument zone. The declaration... Read More
Jyotika shared glimpses from the special occasion on social media, describing the celebration as... Read More
Unhurried hours and a natural rhythm mark the luxury of travelling through the Scotland of India Read More
From tagines and salads to msemen and mint tea, these Moroccan eats are worth trying on a... Read More
From micro-breaks to immersive stays, Indians are redefining holidays through personalised,... Read More
From personalisation to wellness, today’s guests expect hospitality brands to make every stay... Read More
Athlete Sarthak Malani found unexpected inspiration for the Ladakh Marathon after meeting Sarita, a... Read More
Unlike most flowering plants that bloom annually, Karvi (Strobilanthes callosa) typically flowers... Read More
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming film is inspired by Bihar's Van Temple. The fact... Read More
While Mumbai has no shortage of grand Ganpati celebrations, those who aren't celebrating the... Read More
If you're looking for a quick monsoon escape from Mumbai or Pune, Kaas Plateau, or Kaas Pathar, is... Read More
After a wait of nearly 12 years, the rare Neelakurinji flowers have started blooming in large... Read More
Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced that “The Painted Haveli Towns of... Read More