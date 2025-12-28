Winter Travel In Maharashtra: Where Is Niphad, The State’s Coldest Town?

Winter Travel In Maharashtra |

When winter sets in, Maharashtra is not usually associated with biting cold. However, tucked away in the northern part of the state lies Niphad, a small, beautiful town that often records some of the lowest winter temperatures in Maharashtra. The town is located in the Nashik district, and it has gained attention in recent years for its surprisingly chilly winters, which make it a unique winter travel destination. Here's what you need to know about visiting the coldest town in the state.

Where is Niphad situated?

Niphad is located around 30 kilometres from Nashik city and lies on the Deccan Plateau, at an elevation that contributes to its cooler climate. During peak winter months, especially in December and January, temperatures in Niphad can drop close to 10 degrees Celsius, occasionally even recording frost in surrounding agricultural fields. This makes it one of the coldest towns in the state during winter.

Why is Niphad so cold?

One of the primary reasons behind Niphad's low temperatures is its open flat terrain and proximity to rural farmlands, which allow heat to escape quickly at night. Clear blue skies and dry air during winter intensify the cold further, which leads to sharp temperature drops after sunset. Early mornings in Niphad often witness mist-covered fields which offer a rare winter landscape in Maharashtra.

Niphad- A town known for agriculture

Niphad is known for its agricultural significance, particularly in grape, onion, and vegetable cultivation. Winter is an ideal time to visit if you want to experience rural Maharashtra, local markets, and scenic countryside views. The town also serves as a quieter alternative for travellers who prefer peaceful destinations away from crowded hill stations.

Places to visit in Niphad:

Godavari River Ghats

Niphad is located close to the Godavari River, and the nearby river ghats offer a calm and scenic atmosphere, especially during early mornings in winter. The river offers a picturesque view of sunset and sunrise.

Kapaleshwar Temple

Another place to visit in the town is located near Kapaleshwar Temple. The revered religious site is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It attracts devotees throughout the year and offers a spiritual break during your visit.

Kumbhari Dam

The Kumbhari Dam is located near Niphad. It is a lesser-known spot ideal for nature lovers. The surrounding landscape looks especially beautiful in winter with calm waters and cool weather.