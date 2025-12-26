Experience The Magic Of Winter Travel In Maharashtra; Here's Your Ultimate Travel Itinerary

Winter Travel In Maharashtra |

Mumbai: Maharashtra, surrounded by majestic mountains, cascading rivers, and lush greenery, is one of the best destinations for winter travel. The pleasant and cool weather during this season makes it ideal for exploring various locations, including numerous hill stations throughout the state. Winter in Maharashtra offers scenic and beautiful road trips, with the best time to travel from October to February.

Ellora Caves |

Known as 'the land of forts,' Maharashtra boasts a surprising number of destinations perfect for winter getaways. Whether you seek adventure in the wild, tranquil moments by the sea, or a journey through history, Maharashtra has something for every traveler in winter. Here are some must-visit destinations recommended by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) that you shouldn't miss this season.

Ajanta Caves |

Ajanta & Ellora Caves

Aurangabad is one of the best places to visit in Maharashtra. If you want to explore the city, then start your journey from the Ajanta and Ellora Caves. Ajanta caves are different from Ellora caves; the UNESCO site is almost 100 km. Ajanta caves are Buddhist caves that depict the life of Lord Buddha and monasteries, while Ellora caves feature harmonious Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain structures, known more for massive sculptures and monolithic architecture, like the Kailasa Temple. Ellora caves come under the UNESCO World Heritage Site and are considered one of the largest rock-cut Hindu temple cave complexes in the world.

Panhala fort |

Panhala

Panhala is a popular hill station in Maharashtra, situated high above the plains near the Kolhapur district. The hill station offers breathtaking views of the valley below and haunting echoes of Maratha legends. Once a stronghold of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Panhala fort is now recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site as part of the 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India.' The picturesque site is the best place for trekking.

Tarkarli beach |

Tarkarli

Tarkarli is a scenic coastal village in Maharashtra's Konkan region. A coastal paradise is situated in the Sindhudurg district. The place is famous for pristine white sand beaches and crystal clear water that you can see right down to the ocean floor. The place is famous for snorkeling and scuba diving. The engineering marvel of Sindhudurg fort and a serene boat ride on the Karli River add another layer of charm to the Tarkarli trip.

Kunkeshwar beach |

Kunkeshwar

Kuneshwar in Sindhudurg district is another place to visit, which is famous for its ancient, shore-side Shiva temple (Kunkeshwar Mandir) and beautiful golden sand beach, earning it the nickname "South Kashi of Konkan." It is famous for its ancient Shiva temple perched right next to the Arabian Sea. Beyond its religious significance, Kunkeshwar also charms visitors with its hearty Konkan-style fish thali and the simplicity of life by the sea.

Chikhaldara |

Chikhaldara

Chikhaldara is a lush green hill station located in the Amravati district of Maharashtra. It is renowned for its vibrant green valleys, cascading waterfalls, and scenic viewpoints. It's the sole coffee-producing region in Vidarbha, which is part of the Melghat Tiger Reserve, featuring wildlife, trekking opportunities, historic locations such as Gawilgad Fort, and tranquil areas like Bhimkund and Panchbol Point.

Todoba Andhari Tiger Reserve |

Todoba Andhari Tiger Reserve

Todoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is located in the scenic area of Chandrapur. The Tiger Reserve is Maharashtra's most renowned and oldest wildlife sanctuary. The winter months, spanning November to February, offer the ideal opportunity to explore the reserve, with cool air, comfortable safaris, and peak wildlife sightings. In addition to tigers, the park is home to peacocks, langurs, leopards, sloth bears, deer, and numerous species of birds that create a melodious atmosphere.