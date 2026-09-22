Latest Education News:Latest Board Exam, Live Results, Admission News, School, Result, Admit Card, Events and New Regulations | Free Press Journal

IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode was reportedly captured on CCTV bending down and checking his pocket... Read More
CAT 2026 registration will close today, September 22, at 5 PM. Eligible candidates can apply at... Read More
IBPS has extended the RRB XV Recruitment 2026 application deadline to September 27. Candidates can... Read More
CBSE will begin Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2027 LOC submission on September 24 at cbse.gov.in. The... Read More
Over 7.18 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal Higher Secondary Semester-III examination on... Read More
A two-day mental health and wellbeing workshop at IIT Guwahati brought together over 100... Read More
NIT-Srinagar will inaugurate the Observatory for Astronomy and Astrophysics, becoming the first NIT... Read More
Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay will launch the expanded Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme on... Read More
IIT Bombay student representatives said their protest after Sahil Wakode's death by suicide was not... Read More
The IIT Delhi Faculty Forum supported IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla after protests... Read More
The Maharashtra School Education Department released the converted-round merit list recommending... Read More
IIT Bombay Director Prof Shireesh Kedare announced a Support Portal to improve student grievance... Read More
IIT Bombay held a nearly four-hour open house after student protests, with students seeking clarity... Read More
Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the death of an IIT Bombay student and... Read More