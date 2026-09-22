Latest Education News:Latest Board Exam, Live Results, Admission News, School, Result, Admit Card, Events and New Regulations | Free Press Journal

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Karnataka KPSC Scam: CM DK Shivakumar Questions High Court SIT Order As Government Explores Shutting Down Recruitment Body

Karnataka KPSC Scam: CM DK Shivakumar Questions High Court SIT Order As Government Explores Shutting Down Recruitment Body

22 September 2026, 03:51 PM
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