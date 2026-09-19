'DUSU Poll Results Slap On Rahul Gandhi's Face, Defeat Of Congress Leader's 'Jhooth Ki Goonj': BJP |

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday hailed the "historic" victory of ABVP in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election, calling it a "tight slap" on the face of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and an outright rejection of his "politics of falsehood." Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the "resounding victory" sent a clear message to the "anti-national" forces that seek to turn the youth into a "laboratory" for their agenda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Post

"Delhi University is not merely a university. Students from every corner of the country come here to study. The mandate here reflects the sentiments of the youth across India," Shah said on X.

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\"Today, the nation's youth stand firmly committed to the 'Nation First' ideology, and this is the most significant message conveyed by this mandate," he said.

"I am fully confident that, drawing fresh energy from this win and guided by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, Parishad activists will continue to advance the cause of student welfare and nation-building," he said, welcoming the "spectacular victory."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Post

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the student outfit's victory as a "symbol of the youth's unwavering faith in the Nation First policy." "I am confident that the ABVP will continue to work with the same dedication for student interests, national service and nation-building resolve," Singh said on X.

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Several BJP leaders, including Union minister Kiren Rijiju, hailed the ABVP's victory, describing it as a mandate against the Congress and other opposition parties.

"The students have spoken loud and clear. 'Jhooth ki goonj' will not prevail. Only 'sach ki goonj' will prevail. Today, it is absolutely clear that the opposition's empty rhetoric will not work anymore," Rijju told reporters after DUSU results were announced.

BJP president Nitin Nabin said the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's victory in the campus elections mirrored the youth's "continued faith" in positive and constructive student politics.

ABVP Wins DUSU Elections 2026

The ABVP, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), won three of the four central panel posts of DUSU, while Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who was denied an NSUI ticket, won the vice-president's post.

The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) failed to secure any of the four central panel posts, with the ABVP winning the president, secretary, and joint secretary positions.

At a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Siddharth Yadav said, "For a long time, Rahul Gandhi was working on creating an anti-India agenda. He was creating a narrative that the country's youth are moving away from nationalist ideas and the younger generation is appreciating the politics of lies and conspiracy." He added, "Today's result (of the DUSU polls) is a tight slap on his face. DUSU results have completely demolished the narrative that the Congress, Left and their entire ecosystem was trying to build." Yadav said DU students "downed the shutter" of Gandhi's "shop of politics of falsehood and negative propaganda", adding, "The DUSU results are GEN Z's mandate against Rahul Gandhi. It will give him sleepless nights." "It is the defeat of Rahul Gandhi's 'jhooth ki goonj'," Yadav said.

The BJP spokesperson said that the DUSU results reflected the mood of the country's youth.

"Delhi University is a kind of mini-Bharat where students from across all states come to study. They have completely rejected Rahul Gandhi's politics of falsehood and negativity," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi is sounding 'jhooth ki goonj' at several places. Rahul Ji, are you able to hear this 'sach ki hunkaar' (roar of truth) from students or not?" Yadav added.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said the DUSU results showed that "chatron ki goonj" resonates on campus, not in the "hollow political narratives or sloganeering." "The DUSU election results announced today have made it clear that the youth of this country have chosen an ideology rooted in the national interest. They have chosen the ABVP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's policies of development," she told PTI Videos.

Earlier on X, Nabin said the ABVP's victory was rooted in the spirit of 'Nation First' and the youth's resolve to contribute to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"Congratulations to all my young friends at Delhi University on ABVP's historic victory in the DUSU elections!" the BJP chief said, thanking the ABVP workers.

In the presidential race, ABVP's Yash Dabas polled 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijai Shankar Meena by 2,053 votes.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, denied an NSUI ticket, won the vice-president's post with 30,615 votes.

For the joint secretary post, the ABVP candidate secured 16,615 votes, against 15,778 garnered by the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha candidate, the closest second.

In the secretary's race, the ABVP candidate polled 21,650 votes, while the NSUI candidate secured 14,869 votes.

Last year, the ABVP won the posts of president, secretary, and joint secretary, while the NSUI had secured the vice-president's post.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)