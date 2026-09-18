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Disturbing Video From Delhi's Shalimar Bagh Shows Man Repeatedly Beating Dog; Raises Concern Over Animal Safety

Disturbing Video From Delhi's Shalimar Bagh Shows Man Repeatedly Beating Dog; Raises Concern Over Animal Safety

18 September 2026, 03:23 PM
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