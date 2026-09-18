PM Modi welcomed BRICS members against the backdrop of the iconic Ramanathaswamy Temple on Saturday.... Read More
Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, visited BRICS Bazaar... Read More
President Pezeshkian explored Ashok Hall, which acts as the palace's central tribute to Iranian... Read More
A Jaipur-based company, Aruns Group of Companies, has prepared special tableware and cutlery for the... Read More
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the national capital along with senior Chinese and Indian... Read More
As the national capital hosts the 18th summit at Bharat Mandapam, the two-day summit brings together... Read More
BRICS Bazaar, which brings global crafts to Delhi, also offers visitors a chance to experience the... Read More
The term “BRIC” was coined in 2001 by economist Jim O’Neill, who proposed the idea that in the... Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled by the Delhi Metro on Saturday while heading to and returning... Read More
A foreign tourist named Damon Zumbroegel from California, who frequently visits India and shares his... Read More
Khan Chacha is known for its kebab rolls, particularly its chicken and mutton preparations. The... Read More
From nature enthusiasts and photography lovers to history buffs and families, the garden festival... Read More
Rashtrapati Bhavan, the home residence of the President of India, is set to host the Independence... Read More
The capital is on high alert in view of Independence Day celebrations, with more than 25,000 police... Read More