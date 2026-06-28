Delhi YouTuber 'Road Safety Wala' Arrested For Allegedly Targeting Women Riders, Uploading Secret Videos For Views

Delhi Police have arrested a 32-year-old YouTuber accused of deliberately crashing into women riders and minor girls on public roads, secretly recording their reactions, and uploading the videos online to increase his social media following and earn money through monetisation.

The accused, identified as Gurman Singh, was operating social media accounts under the name "Road Safety Wala." He was arrested from Delhi's Subhash Nagar on Friday after police received multiple complaints accusing him of harassing women on the roads and filming them without their knowledge or consent.

Complaint by minor girls' father triggered investigation

The investigation began after Sunny Arora, a resident of Raja Garden, approached police on June 2 with a complaint involving his two minor daughters.

According to the complaint, two men riding a motorcycle intentionally hit the girls' scooty from behind, followed them on the road, and allegedly passed inappropriate remarks. While looking into the incident, the family discovered videos featuring the girls had been uploaded on the accused's YouTube and Facebook pages without their permission.

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The complaint prompted police to launch an inquiry, which eventually led to Gurman Singh's arrest.

'Sorry didi' used to avoid suspicion

Police alleged that Singh had a pattern of targeting women who were either riding two-wheelers or travelling as pillion passengers, including minor girls.

Investigators said he would intentionally bump into their vehicles and immediately apologise by saying, "Sorry Didi," to make the incident appear accidental. He would then secretly record the victims' reactions before uploading the clips on social media.

Authorities believe the videos were created without the consent of those featured.

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Social media accounts had thousands of followers

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Hareshwar Swami, Singh operated the YouTube channel @bikeronroad33, which had around 21,000 subscribers. He also managed a Facebook page called "Road Safety Wala," where he had built a following of more than 2.1 lakh users.

During the investigation, police examined the content posted across both platforms and found that many videos featured women riders and young girls, leading investigators to carry out digital forensic analysis and technical surveillance.

Videos allegedly created for viral reach and monetisation

Police said Singh admitted during questioning that his primary objective was to create viral content that would attract more followers and generate advertising revenue through YouTube and Facebook monetisation.

Investigators further alleged that he intentionally chose women riders because videos involving them received higher engagement on social media. Police also claimed he confessed that he derived personal gratification from creating such content.

Officials seized his mobile phone, which reportedly contained access to his social media accounts along with videos, screenshots and other digital evidence connected to the investigation.

FIR registered under BNS and POCSO Act

An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Police Station (West) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, considering that some of the alleged victims were minors.

Police have also initiated the process of removing the accused's social media accounts and are continuing their investigation to identify additional victims who may have appeared in the uploaded videos.

The case has once again raised concerns about online content creators resorting to dangerous public stunts, privacy violations, and harassment in pursuit of viral fame and social media earnings.