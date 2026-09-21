Technology News: Gadgets, AI, Apps & Digital Trends | FPJ

A video showing streamer Drago in a physical altercation with MiaMaxxed at the ongoing SeeEx event... Read More
Agentic AI is changing how users interact with technology by enabling systems to plan and complete... Read More
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the US should move as quickly as possible on AI development, pushing... Read More
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw warned that India’s semiconductor industry should prepare for... Read More
China’s rapid AI adoption is transforming workplaces, boosting productivity while raising fears of... Read More
Oracle has capped severance for employees affected by its latest layoffs at 26 weeks of base salary.... Read More
Apple has reportedly reduced staff at Fitness+, affecting employees behind audio features such as... Read More
Apple is reportedly preparing a smart home hub with a display and Siri AI features for launch as... Read More
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington has proposed a new US-China AI notification... Read More
US President Donald Trump has announced plans to establish an “AI Force” and appoint an “AI... Read More
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has dismissed fears that artificial intelligence could lead to humanity’s... Read More
Susmit Sen discusses the evolution of Data and AI Governance, explaining why trustworthy AI depends... Read More
Two Dubai residents, Raihan and Muhammed Shabeeb, reportedly spent the night at Dubai Mall to secure... Read More
Rinku Singh replied to Instamart's post in which they shared a picture of a cover on the new iPhone... Read More