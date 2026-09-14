'No Reason Any Of Us Should Come To Work If...': OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Calls For Slower AI Development

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has called for a measured approach to developing increasingly advanced artificial intelligence systems, arguing that competition should not come at the cost of safety.

His remarks come as concerns grow within the AI sector over the rapid progress of frontier models.

Several researchers and industry leaders have warned that AI capabilities are advancing faster than safeguards, with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei also calling for a slower pace of development.

“The world deserves confidence that American companies developing increasingly capable AI will act responsibly, especially as the trajectory of progress has steepened,” Altman said.

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Altman backs stronger AI safety framework

Altman said companies developing advanced AI systems must prove they can build and deploy such technologies responsibly. He also supported a federal framework that would establish common safety requirements for frontier AI systems.

However, he said companies should not wait for government action before improving safety measures.

“We do not believe we need to wait for an anti-trust exemption or legislation to begin the work of providing this confidence,” he said.

Altman clarified that slowing AI development does not mean stopping innovation.

“When we talk about ‘pacing’, we do not mean ‘stopping’. Progress has been rapid and will continue to be,” he said.

He added that a slower development cycle would be worthwhile if it allowed safety systems to keep up with AI capabilities.

OpenAI expands safety evaluations

Altman said OpenAI has started modifying its approach to assessing advanced AI models by preparing detailed “safety cases” before major reinforcement-learning exercises that could significantly improve model capabilities.

He said previous safety frameworks focused largely on completed models before release, but the changing nature of AI requires evaluations throughout the development process.

“Years ago, companies like ours developed things like Responsible Scaling Policies and Preparedness Frameworks,” Altman said.

Altman also supported independent audits and encouraged AI companies to develop their own safety approaches. He said the industry should eventually establish common standards for monitoring, preventing misalignment and managing risks associated with increasingly powerful AI systems.