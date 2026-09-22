Lifestyle: Living, Culture, Wellness & Everyday Inspiration | FPJ

Have you ever wondered why we say ‘Morya’ after Ganpati Bappa? The word is not simply a part of... Read More
A Starbucks hygiene controversy erupted online after content creator Shikha claimed she found what... Read More
Shah Rukh Khan made a much-anticipated appearance at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja on Monday, September... Read More
Parsva Ekadashi is one of the significant Hindu fastings which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It falls... Read More
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Mumbai’s Dhanjiwadi Cha Dhanraj Ganpati pandal has gone viral for its one-inch Ganesha idol in... Read More
Instead of opting for a traditional kurta or another festive Indian outfit, Yash Birla arrived... Read More
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In Arunachal Pradesh, scientists have identified a rare leafless orchid species, Gastrodia... Read More
Tamannaah Bhatia’s navy-blue lehenga choli in Thummak Thummak has caught attention for its... Read More
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Ganeshotsav has once again brought together devotees from across the world, and a group of tourists... Read More
Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 46 on September 21, with her trainer Vishal Mankani marking the occasion... Read More
Karan Johar is set to bring the story of one of the legendary figures from India, R&AW founder... Read More