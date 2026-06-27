Book Review: Piyush Mishra’s Memoir ‘Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai’ Is Raw, Restless & Unapologetically Honest

There are autobiographies that seek absolution, those written as tributes, and those that construct an author’s personal mythology. Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai, Piyush Mishra is none of these. This confessional memoir from Piyush Mishra — by turns actor, lyricist, playwright, composer and one of modern India’s most distinctive artistic voices — is untidy, contradictory, lyrical, funny, painful and, above all, vividly alive.

To begin with, please stand back and admire the clever working of the byline into the title itself. The title that immediately commands attention. Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai? — “Who do you think you are?”— is a question loaded with hierarchy, ego and humiliation. Mishra transforms it into an act of relentless self-interrogation. Rather than proving his greatness, he exposes his vulnerabilities. Fame, artistic ambition, alcoholism, ideology, success and failure all find space in these pages. This is not the story of a man who conquers his demons but of an artist who continues to negotiate with them.

Readers familiar with Mishra's songs will instantly recognise his voice. Like his lyrics, the prose is rich with lyricism and irony. Memory, rather than chronology, shapes the narrative. A rehearsal room evokes childhood; an encounter with a theatre director leads to reflections on loneliness; a creative breakthrough dissolves into memories of addiction. The result feels less like a conventional autobiography than an intimate conversation with an exceptionally gifted storyteller.

That apparent disorder becomes one of the memoir's greatest strengths. Mishra's life was never orderly, nor can it be reduced to a familiar tale of struggle followed by triumph. His journey — from Gwalior to Delhi's theatre circles, through his formative years at the National School of Drama, the long struggle to establish himself in Mumbai, and eventually becoming one of Indian cinema's most distinctive creative voices — could easily have become a predictable success story. Instead, Mishra resists such clichés. Success arrives, but never as a final destination. Every triumph carries the possibility of self-destruction; every failure contains the seed of artistic renewal.

What distinguishes this memoir from most celebrity autobiographies is Mishra's willingness to be unlikable. He writes openly about vanity, addiction, impulsiveness, envy and self-destructive impulses without seeking sympathy or forgiveness. At times, his honesty is almost uncomfortable, and that discomfort becomes central to the book’s moral force. Of course, no memoir is free from self-fashioning, but Mishra's emotional candour remains deeply convincing. He embraces contradiction not as a flaw but as an essential part of truth.

The memoir also serves as an unofficial history of Indian theatre and cinema from behind the curtain. Actors, directors, playwrights, musicians and collaborators drift through its pages not simply as celebrities but as fellow travellers navigating the uncertainties of artistic life. Mishra understands that creativity is fundamentally collaborative, reminding readers that no artist is formed in isolation.

Running alongside the story of Mishra himself is another central theme: art as a means of survival. Writing, composing and performing become more than professions — they become ways of enduring disappointment and making sense of emotional turmoil. Mishra does not romanticize suffering, but he acknowledges that some of his finest work emerged from periods of personal crisis. Is art rescuing the artist or merely documenting the struggle? Wisely, he leaves the question unanswered.

Then there is the language itself. Especially for readers familiar with the Hindi original, its remarkable flexibility is evident. The excellent translation by Shillpi A Singh does full justice to Mishra’s prodigious talent as he moves effortlessly between literary reflection, colloquial speech, philosophy and dark humour. One can almost hear him performing the prose aloud. The narrative often unfolds like an extended theatrical monologue, alive with wit, grief and dramatic rhythm. At times, the storytelling veers toward self-indulgence, but his sharp self-awareness prevents it from slipping into self-mythologising.

Ironically, the memoir's imperfections are part of its appeal. It is repetitive, meandering and occasionally digressive. Some episodes linger longer than they need to, while others end just as they become most compelling. Readers expecting a tightly structured chronology may find this frustrating. Yet these flaws feel inseparable from the restless personality at the book's centre. Without them, the memoir would lose much of its emotional authenticity.

Ultimately, Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai is less a catalogue of achievements than a meditation on identity. Mishra moves across theatre, cinema, music and literature while resisting the labels attached to each. The memoir subtly suggests that an artist is never a finished creation but a perpetual work in progress, shaped by memory, desire and constant improvisation. What matters is not becoming someone definitive but continuing to question oneself.

That is what gives the book its enduring resonance. It speaks not only to admirers of Piyush Mishra but to anyone interested in the creative life, the cost of authenticity and the uneasy relationship between talent and self-belief. Rather than presenting himself as an untouchable genius, Mishra emerges as a profoundly human artist whose weaknesses are inseparable from his strengths. At a time when many public figures carefully curate flawless personal narratives, Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai feels refreshingly honest.

The finest autobiographies do more than recount events; they recreate the inner landscape of a life. And that is what Mishra's memoir achieves. By the final page, the question posed in its title has undergone a transformation. No longer an insult or a challenge, it becomes the question every serious artist must ask themselves, again and again.

Book: Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai

Author: Piyush Mishra; Translated from Hindi by Shillpi A Singh

Publisher: Harper Collins

Pages: 264

Price: Rs 799