Latest Cricket News, Cricket Live Scores, Results, Upcoming match Schedules | The Free Press Journal

Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur described receiving the Padma Shri as a “very big... Read More
The ICC has rejected Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request to shift its T20 World Cup matches from... Read More
The Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) said the remarks by Bangladesh Cricket... Read More
The independent reviews conducted by the ICC have determined that there is an overall assessment of... Read More
Delhi Capitals are still searching for their first win this season. Gujarat Giants arrive with... Read More
Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said her team is determined to defend the WPL title when the... Read More
As per the BCCI diktat, the Indian captain and pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh will be playing... Read More
Smith made his T20I debut in 2024 and boasts of a strike-rate of 128.30 and is currently turning out... Read More
India’s tour of Bangladesh was originally supposed to take place in August 2025, but was moved to... Read More
India’s late surge ensured they posted a competitive 175 for 7, riding on a powerful finish after... Read More
India's first assignment in the new year will be a 3-match ODI series against New Zealand starting... Read More
The opener remained not out on 69 off 34 balls, smashing eleven fours and a six, as India cruised to... Read More
Ishan, who had a marvellous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025/26 campaign with Jharkhand, led them... Read More
Sarfaraz Ahmed, the mentor and manager of the team, told the media after the reception that the... Read More