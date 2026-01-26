'It's A Very Big Moment For Me': Harmanpreet Kaur On Being Honoured With Padma Shri

Harmanpreet Kaur | ANI

New Delhi: Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur described her Padma Shri honour as a “very big moment” in her career.

Kaur was announced as a Padma Shri awardee on Sunday, joining eight other current and former sportspersons on the 2026 Padma Awards list.

Kaur also revealed that her father was the first to receive the call from the President’s House informing the family of the prestigious award, in a video shared by Mumbai Indians on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“My dad got a call from the President’s House that this year I am going to receive the Padma Shri Award. So I think it’s a very big moment for me, and I am happy that, before me, my parents got to know," Kaur said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Instagram

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Former India captain, Rohit Sharma too was named in the list of Padma Shri awardee.

Rohit, known for his leadership and impressive run, has scored runs at highest level and led India to second T20 World Cup trophy in 2024, along with ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2025.

Congratulating him, Kaur said, "Many, many congratulations to him as well — we have seen how hard he has been working, and I think it’s a great moment for him. From the moment I started playing cricket, I have dreamed of winning the World Cup, the Arjuna Award, and then the Padma Shri. This is a very big achievement for me.”

The list of honored sports figures included Savita Punia, the goalkeeper of the Indian women’s hockey team, whose consistency and leadership have helped India regain its place on the international stage.

Baldev Singh, Bhagwandas Raikwar, and K Pajanivel also received the Padma Shri for their achievements in sports.

The Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honors and celebrate excellence and service in various fields. With honorees from cricket, tennis, and hockey this year, the 2026 awards showcased the growing strength and influence of Indian sports on the global stage.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)