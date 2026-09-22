Mumbai news live today, Latest Mumbai News, Mumbai Breaking News, Today Headlines, India News, Mumbai News | Free Press Journal

AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan attacked Italian PM Giorgia Meloni over plans to ban burqas and... Read More
IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode was reportedly captured on CCTV bending down and checking his pocket... Read More
Mumbai Police arrested Mohammad Niyaz alias Faizan for allegedly stealing a walkie-talkie from a VP... Read More
A 35-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, Imran Sheikh, died after being taken into RPF custody at... Read More
IIT Bombay student representatives said their protest after Sahil Wakode's death by suicide was not... Read More
The Bombay High Court quashed a GST demand of over ₹79.7 crore against Dharma Productions and... Read More
The Bombay High Court warned that criminal proceedings cannot be used as a “bargaining chip” in... Read More
The BMC plans to install steel nets across all major Mumbai nullahs by May 2028 to prevent garbage... Read More
The BMC will process transfers, promotions and postings of 1,695 engineers through an online system... Read More
The Income Tax Department has started scrutinising financial records of some leaders linked to the... Read More
Turbhe Police registered a case against three men after a video allegedly showing them cutting a... Read More
Maharashtra Minister Meghna Sakore-Bordikar directed officials to prepare village-wise water plans... Read More
The Maharashtra Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission directed United India Insurance to pay ₹70... Read More
A Kalyan-based builder has alleged that he was threatened to withdraw his complaint against Shailesh... Read More
Free Press Journal (FPJ) has been at the forefront of it all, much before India attained her independence.
Right from covering the crucial events leading to the British handing over of power after the freedom movement, 94-year-old FPJ has ever since been the go-to paper in every Mumbaikar's household. Its unrivalled coverage of the metro from the grassroots, covering every nook and corner of the city is unparalleled. Its strong voice of opposition and speaking truth to power in the maximum city has been its USP in the last 9 decades which has seen the emergence of new media. The entire gamut of the news on its newspaper, website and social media platforms is presented in the most objective way.
Be it the top political news affecting the country, the state and the city, FPJ's broad sweep of Mumbai reportage and selection of news without bias has been its hallmark. Politics, crime, business, entertainment, fashion, lifestyle have all been served in the best possible way. Feeling like pulse of the reader and catering to her needs has been the unwritten rule of FPJ's relentless news coverage.