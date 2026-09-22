Mumbai news live today, Latest Mumbai News, Mumbai Breaking News, Today Headlines, India News, Mumbai News | Free Press Journal

Free Press Journal (FPJ) has been at the forefront of it all, much before India attained her independence. Right from covering the crucial events leading to the British handing over of power after the freedom movement, 94-year-old FPJ has ever since been the go-to paper in every Mumbaikar's household. Its unrivalled coverage of the metro from the grassroots, covering every nook and corner of the city is unparalleled. Its strong voice of opposition and speaking truth to power in the maximum city has been its USP in the last 9 decades which has seen the emergence of new media. The entire gamut of the news on its newspaper, website and social media platforms is presented in the most objective way.



Be it the top political news affecting the country, the state and the city, FPJ's broad sweep of Mumbai reportage and selection of news without bias has been its hallmark. Politics, crime, business, entertainment, fashion, lifestyle have all been served in the best possible way. Feeling like pulse of the reader and catering to her needs has been the unwritten rule of FPJ's relentless news coverage.