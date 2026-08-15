CM Devendra Fadnavis: Dharavi Redevelopment To Be Modelled On Singapore And Hong Kong

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said around 10,000 rehabilitation homes will be delivered in the first phase of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), describing it as a major step in Maharashtra’s urban renewal programme.

Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said the project seeks to provide free in-situ rehabilitation to eligible residents while improving civic infrastructure and creating a framework for planned redevelopment across Mumbai. He said Dharavi’s transformation would draw inspiration from global cities such as Singapore and Hong Kong, while preserving its unique live-work culture and vibrant economic ecosystem.

He said eligible residents will receive new homes within Dharavi so that families can continue living close to their workplaces, businesses and established communities. For those who cannot be accommodated within Dharavi, suitable land has been identified across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to ensure rehabilitation.

The Chief Minister said the project has entered the execution stage. In Sector 6 on Railway land, notices have already been issued to residents to complete agreements and prepare for relocation, with construction expected to begin after the monsoon.

Families shifting from their homes will have the option of transit accommodation or monthly rent assistance until their permanent homes are ready, ensuring that residents are supported through the transition.

He said the Dharavi Redevelopment Project would also serve as the template for 19 cluster redevelopment projects planned across Mumbai.

Eknath Shinde |

Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister, says: "The Dharavi redevelopment is not merely about rebuilding homes; it is a significant step towards planned and inclusive development of Mumbai. The project aims to provide Dharavi residents with modern, safe and dignified living conditions, while creating a better Mumbai with stronger infrastructure."

Sunetra Pawar |

Sunetra Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister, says: "True development in Dharavi means bringing a positive change to the lives of every family. The redevelopment will bring together modern and safe homes, better amenities, employment opportunities and new avenues for progress for everyone, including women. Putting the aspirations of Dharavi’s residents at the heart of this transformation is the true direction of development."