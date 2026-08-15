KDMC Suspends Rukminibai Hospital Worker For Allegedly Giving Cardboard Support Instead Of Plaster |

Kalyan: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has suspended a sanitation worker at the civic-run Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan after he allegedly demanded ₹400 from the relatives of a patient for plaster material and, when the money was not paid, placed a piece of cardboard around the patient’s fractured leg instead of applying a cast.

Video Of Patient With Cardboard Support Sparks Civic Action

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday and came to light after a video of the patient with the cardboard support went viral on social media, prompting the civic administration to initiate immediate action.

According to information available a 54-year-old patient arrived at Rukminibai Hospital at around 4 pm on Thursday after sustaining an injury to his left leg. After examining him, the doctor on duty diagnosed a fracture and advised that a plaster cast be applied to provide support to the injured limb.

Doctor Advises Plaster Cast After Diagnosing Leg Fracture

The patient was subsequently taken to the changing room located opposite the Accident Department for the casting procedure. At the spot, sanitation worker Mukesh Pandit allegedly asked the patient's relatives to pay ₹400 for bringing the material required for the cast.

When the relatives allegedly refused to pay, Pandit is accused of placing cardboard around the patient's fractured leg instead of applying a proper plaster cast.

Cardboard Used Instead Of Proper Cast After Money Was Not Paid, Allegation Says

The incident triggered concern after the video circulated on social media. Taking serious note of the matter, the hospital administration conducted an inquiry.

KDMC Medical Health Officer Dr Deepa Shukla examined the matter and found that adequate material required for plaster casting was available at the hospital and in the Accident Department. Despite this, Pandit allegedly demanded money from the patient's relatives for the material.

Inquiry Finds Plaster Material Available At Hospital Facilities

During the inquiry, the administration also found that complaints regarding similar conduct had allegedly been received against the employee in the past. Issues related to frequent absence from duty and failure to report for duty on time were also reportedly noted.

The civic administration held that the alleged conduct amounted to misconduct and dereliction of duty and had also brought disrepute to the hospital and the municipal corporation.

Following the inquiry, KDMC sanitation worker Mukesh Pandit was suspended with immediate effect under Rule 4 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, according to the action initiated by the civic administration.

Dr Shukla said a departmental inquiry would also be conducted into Pandit’s conduct and further action would be taken based on its findings.

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