Mumbai Biker Riddhi Thakkar’s Family Alleges Organiser Lapses After Fatal Chhattisgarh Crash

Riddhi Thakkar | @gearglimpse54/Instagram

Mumbai: The family of 24-year-old Mumbai-based biker, Riddhi Thakkar, who died in a road accident in Chhattisgarh on August 12, has raised questions over alleged lapses and mismanagement by the organisers of the bike ride.

Friend Alleges Poor Management, Lack Of Medical Support During Bike Ride

A friend of Riddhi, speaking to The Free Press Journal (FPJ) on condition of anonymity, alleged that Riddhi lost her life due to the organisers’ mistakes and poor arrangements. The friend claimed that the organisers continued the ride even after two accidents had occurred earlier during the journey. The organisers also allegedly failed to provide immediate medical assistance, as no ambulance or other medical equipment accompanied the group.

The incident occurred on NH-30 near Markatola Ghat in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, where a speeding trailer allegedly hit Riddhi’s motorcycle from behind.

Family Performs Last Rites In Mumbai After Bringing Back Her Body

Riddhi resided in Khajuria Nagar, Kandivali West, with her father, Divyesh. Her mother passed away last year, while her brother lives in Canada. After doctors declared her dead, her body was flown to Mumbai. Her brother returned to Mumbai on Thursday night, and the family performed the last rites in Kandivali on Friday. The family is mourning her death and has chosen not to speak to the media.

However, one of Riddhi’s friends spoke to FPJ and said, “We cannot share the organiser’s name at this stage. There were already two accidents during the same ride. Initially, one biker collided with cows, and an accident occurred, following which one of the bikers was hospitalised. Despite this, the organisers continued the ride.”

Allegation Of Missing Ambulance And Backup Vehicle During Long-Distance Rally

The friend alleged that the organisers had not arranged an ambulance or a backup vehicle. “The area where the accident occurred is a Naxalite-affected region, due to which she could not receive immediate medical treatment. The organisers had mentioned before the ride that a backup vehicle and ambulance facility would be provided, but these arrangements were not made. It was complete mismanagement,” the friend alleged.

Riddhi used to share her live location and route details with her father during the journey. She was participating in an 1,100-km Tiranga rally and was scheduled to return to Mumbai on August 18. She was riding a Bajaj Avenger.

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Around 20 bikers from various parts of the country were participating in the ride. The accident occurred while the group was travelling from Raipur towards Bastar.

According to her friend, Riddhi was an experienced biker and had previously participated in bike rides organised in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Tourism. The latest ride was also organised in collaboration with the Chhattisgarh government. She had participated in several such rides earlier.

Kiran Chavan, Superintendent of Police, Baloda Bazar district, told the media that Riddhi had arrived in the area along with other bikers and met with an accident involving a trailer. Police are tracing the trailer involved in the accident. However, officials said that the forested area was making the investigation difficult.

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