Kalyan Congress Holds Protest Against BJP-RSS Over Alleged Caste Discrimination Incident |

Kalyan: The Kalyan City District Congress Committee staged a protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk on Friday against the BJP and RSS over an alleged incident of caste discrimination following a public meeting addressed by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

Workers Perform Milk Abhishek On Kharge’s Portrait, Raise Social Equality Concerns

Congress workers performed a milk abhishek on Kharge’s portrait as a mark of protest and condemned what they described as an incident of caste discrimination. The protesters also criticised what they alleged was the “Manuwadi” ideology of the BJP and RSS, while reaffirming their commitment to social equality, fraternity and constitutional values.

Following the protest, party workers took out a march from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Udyan. At the memorial, they paid floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar.

Party Submits Memorandum Seeking Probe And Action Against Those Responsible

The protesters later submitted a memorandum at the Kalyan Tehsil office, demanding an impartial inquiry into the alleged incident in Haldwani. They sought identification of those responsible and strict legal action against them under the relevant provisions of law.

Kalyan City District Congress Committee president Adv. Naveen Singh said the Congress was opposed to caste discrimination and inequality and would continue to work towards protecting the constitutional principles of equality and social justice.

A large number of party office-bearers and Congress workers participated in the protest.

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