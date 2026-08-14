Partition Horrors Remembrance Day Observed In Panvel | AI Representational Image

Panvel: As India celebrates its Independence, it is equally important to remember the pain, suffering and trauma inflicted on millions of people by the Partition of the country, said BJP MLA Prashant Thakur at a programme organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Friday.

The programme was held at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel to commemorate the sacrifices of those who suffered during the Partition and pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

“While celebrating the joy of Independence, we must also remember the pain, sorrow and suffering endured by people because of Partition. Many made immense sacrifices for the country and its freedom. This is an opportunity to pay tribute to their sacrifice,” Thakur said.

He stressed the need for the younger generation to study history with awareness and sensitivity. “We need to remember the suffering that displaced people experienced on the night of August 14. While wishing for the longevity of freedom, we must also work to ensure that our freedom continues to endure,” he said.

Mayor Nitin Patil said August 15 was a day of pride and celebration for every Indian, but the bitter memories of Partition on August 14 should not be forgotten.

“Partition forced countless people to face displacement, homelessness and immense suffering. We must give the highest priority to the unity and sovereignty of the country and work towards strengthening social harmony and national integration,” Patil said.

The programme was attended by PMC Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, House Leader Adv. Prakash Binedar, municipal members Ajay Bahira and Preeti George, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Transport Manager Kailas Gawade, Deputy Commissioners Nanasaheb Kamathe, Swaroop Kharge and Mangala Malve, Chief Accounts Officer Sangram Rhorakate, as well as members of families affected by Partition and descendants of freedom fighters.

Partition survivors share memories

Members of families affected by Partition — Poonam Jethlani, Chandrakant Devani, Gopichand Wadhwa and Adv. Manohar Sachdev — attended the programme and were felicitated by the dignitaries.

Devani and Sachdev narrated the experiences of their families during Partition and spoke about the challenges they faced while rebuilding their lives from scratch after displacement. Their accounts offered the audience an insight into the pain, uncertainty and struggle endured by people during that period. They also expressed gratitude to the PMC for organising the programme.

One-act performance on Kargil martyr

Raigad and Thane District Information Officer Manoj Sanap presented a solo performance titled Shaheed Captain Vinayak Gore. Through the performance, Sanap portrayed the life and journey of Captain Vinayak Gore, who was killed during the Kargil War. His presentation received an emotional response from the audience.

Tribute through signatures and silence

As part of the observance, a special board was placed at the venue where dignitaries and citizens signed their names as a mark of respect to families affected by Partition. A two-minute silence was also observed in memory of those who lost their lives and suffered during the Partition.

Those present subsequently paid a symbolic tribute by switching on their mobile phone torches.

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Exhibition on Partition

A special information exhibition titled Bharat Ka Vibhajan – Smritiyan, Peeda was also organised. It featured information on the mass migration during Partition, the political circumstances of the time, pre-Partition India, opposition to Partition, the tensions that followed, contemporary newspaper reports and articles, the Radcliffe Line, the newly created borders and stories of displaced families.

A musical programme featuring patriotic songs was also held as a tribute to those who made sacrifices. Through his narration, compere Swapnil Jadhav recalled the painful memories of Partition and conveyed a message of preserving national unity, integrity, brotherhood and social harmony.

The programme was conducted by PMC Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Raju Patodkar, while Transport Manager Kailas Gawade proposed the vote of thanks.

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