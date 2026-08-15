MLA Zeeshan Siddique Gets Death Threat Via Portugal Number, Files NC Complaint In Bandra | X @ RTVnewsnetwork

Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique received a death threat through a voice note sent to his mobile phone from a Portugal-based number two days ago while he was abroad. On Friday, he visited Bandra Police Station and filed a non-cognisable (NC) complaint, police said.

Caller Claims Gang Link, Threatens To Kill MLA Like His Father Baba Siddique

In the voice note, the caller identified himself as Zeeshan Akhtar and claimed to be associated with a gang. He allegedly threatened to kill Siddique and claimed that he had asked a fellow gang member to kill Siddique’s father, Baba Siddique, two years before he was murdered. Members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been accused in Baba Siddique’s murder case. Zeeshan Akhtar, who has been named as an accused, is absconding.

The caller allegedly told Siddique that the threat was not linked to money and claimed that he had no issue with Siddique’s wealth but objected to his alleged “illegal business”.

Siddique Recalls Earlier Threats And Questions Security Arrangements

After filing the NC, Siddique spoke to the media and said he received the voice message while he was abroad. “The message stated that I would be killed like my father. Earlier, I had also received threats through social media. This is surprising because three to four months before my father was killed, my family was abroad and there were rumours that a firing incident had taken place at our residence. Despite this, my father’s security was not enhanced,” he said.

Siddique said he had continued to receive threats after his father’s murder. “My security has been removed. I have spoken to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharati about this. We receive threats whenever hearings related to the writ petition are underway. I suspect a specific builder lobby could be behind these threats,” he said.

Siddique Says Police Must Act If Any Harm Comes To Him

“I am not scared, but I have to inform the police. It is now up to them whether to enhance my security. If someone fires at me tomorrow, those responsible for my father’s murder will be responsible,” he added.

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Siddique said he had forwarded the voice note to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Before travelling abroad, he had also met the Chief Minister and raised concerns about the withdrawal of his security.

Last week, during a hearing related to Siddique’s writ petition, he received another death threat through social media. His sister, Arshia Siddique, subsequently filed an NC at Bandra Police Station.

Siddique said he previously had eight police personnel assigned to him and 22 personnel deployed at his residence. However, after his mother approached the court, seven of the eight personnel assigned to him were withdrawn. “My family and I are not satisfied with the investigation into my father’s murder,” he said.

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