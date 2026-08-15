Mumbai FDA Cracks Down On Food Safety Violations, Suspends 10 Licences After Inspections |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its crackdown on food safety violations in Mumbai, seizing nearly 1,000 bottles of expired flavoured sparkling drink from a supply chain warehouse in Chembur and suspending the licences of 10 establishments linked to online food delivery and quick-commerce operations.

Nearly 1,000 Expired Bottles Found At Parle Agro Warehouse During Inspection

The FDA’s Mumbai division inspected Parle Agro brand – Velocity Express Warehouse located near Chembur Naka, Gadkari area on August 14 and found multiple batches of Appy Fizz, Frooti, apple juice and others that had crossed their expiry dates. The seized stock was valued at Rs 99,970. Officials issued a notice to the company for storing products that were no longer fit for sale or distribution. The licence of the establishment has also been suspended.

Separately, FDA inspections of quick-commerce facilities uncovered serious lapses in hygiene, storage, temperature control, pest management and employee safety. Licences of 10 establishments have been suspended, while 14 others have been issued improvement notices.

Blink Commerce Units Flagged For Pest Issues, Missing Records And Poor Hygiene

At a Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd facility in Ghatkopar, inspectors found rotten vegetables, cockroach infestation, damaged ceilings and flooring. Records of employees’ medical examinations and drinking-water testing were also unavailable. At another Blink facility in Malad West, medical examination records of around 40 food handlers were missing, while several workers were found without headgear, aprons and gloves. Improper food storage and rusted racks were also reported.

At Zepto’s Lokhandwala facility in Andheri West, food and non-food products, chemicals and hazardous substances were not adequately segregated. The facility also lacked sufficient temperature-control arrangements for perishable and temperature-sensitive products. Similar deficiencies relating to waste disposal, temperature control, lighting and hygiene were found at its Mulund centre. A re-inspection of Zepto’s Gola unit in Goregaon East revealed further lapses in storage, cleanliness, temperature control and personal hygiene.

FDA inspectors also found food packets stored directly on the floor at an Instamart facility in Andheri East. At a Bandra West facility, rat droppings, food waste, dust and cobwebs were found, along with rusted racks and damaged flooring. An expired Jorabian Chicken Curry Cut product was also detected at another Andheri West facility and destroyed during the inspection.

The FDA also inspected Bollywood Cafe at Film City, Goregaon, where poor utensil and premises hygiene, heavy fly infestation, dirty water, food waste and unhygienic, rusted food-contact surfaces were found. The department has issued improvement directions and initiated penal action under Section 69 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in