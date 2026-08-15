Auto-Taxi Union Seeks Three-Month Extension For Marathi Training Deadline In Maharashtra | AI

Mumbai: With the August 15 deadline for completing practical Marathi language training for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers approaching, the Mumbai Auto Rickshaw-Taximens Union has sought a three-month extension from the Maharashtra government. The union has written to Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, arguing that the existing deadline is too short to train such a large number of drivers.

5.5 Lakh MMR Drivers, Majority Non-Marathi Speakers, Need Training Support

In its letter, union president Shashank Rao said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has around 5.5 lakh auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, while Maharashtra has more than 15 lakh. Of these, around 60-70 per cent are non-Marathi speakers. The union said a driver needs at least three to four weeks to complete the practical Marathi course, while the number of training centres currently available is insufficient to accommodate all drivers before the deadline.

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The union has also warned that large-scale action against drivers after the deadline could affect their livelihoods and make it difficult for them to continue working. It has sought a three-month extension during which no action should be taken against drivers who have not completed the training.

The union has further demanded an increase in the number of Marathi training centres. It has asked the government to keep these centres operational permanently across Maharashtra even after the extended deadline, allowing drivers to complete the training at their convenience in the future.

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