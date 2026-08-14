Kalyan School Organises Tricolour Bike Rally Under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Ahead Of I-Day |

Kalyan: Samrat Ashok Vidyalaya in Kalyan organised a tricolour bike rally involving teachers and parents as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. The rally was organised by the Pali Bhasha Prachar-Prasar Trust, which runs the school, with the aim of promoting national unity and a sense of patriotism among citizens.

MLA Sulabha Gaikwad And Civic Officials Flag Off Bike Rally

The rally was flagged off in the presence of Kalyan East MLA Sulabha Gaikwad, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Education Officer Vijay Sarkate and Kolsewadi Police Station Inspector Vijay Khedekar.

The rally carried the message, “The Tricolour is India’s pride; let us be proud of our nation.” Addressing the participants, Gaikwad said every Indian should take pride in the country’s culture and spirit of patriotism. She appealed to citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes on August 15 and honour the nation.

Sarkate said it was the collective responsibility of citizens to remember the freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for Independence. He urged people not to forget their contribution and sacrifice.

Rally echoes with patriotic slogans

The rally began from the Kolsewadi Police Station area, with teachers and parents carrying the Tricolour and raising patriotic slogans. The procession passed through the surrounding areas, spreading the message of national unity and awareness.

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The rally concluded near the KDMC ‘D’ Ward office, where participants paid floral tributes at the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

A total of 48 teachers and parents participated in the rally. Certificates were presented to the participants by MLA Sulabha Gaikwad, Assistant Commissioner Umesh Yamgar, Education Officer Vijay Sarkate, Secondary Section Headmaster Gulabrao Patil and Primary Section Headmaster Santosh Kadam.

Parent Sandeep Virnak extended special support for organising the rally.

The active participation of teachers and parents, along with the enthusiasm displayed by students, added to the significance of the programme. Assistant Teacher Ganesh Patil proposed a vote of thanks at the conclusion of the event.

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