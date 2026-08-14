Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Frames Charges Against Accused Shariful Fakir, Trial Set To Begin

A Mumbai sessions court has framed charges against Shariful Fakir, paving the way for the trial in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 14, 2026: The sessions court on Friday framed charges against Shariful Fakir, accused of attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, paving the way for the trial in the case.

Charges Framed Against Accused

Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, has been charged with dacoity, house trespass, illegally entering India and staying in the country under a fictitious identity.

After the charges were framed, Fakir alleged that he had not been provided the chargesheet and related documents. The court directed the prosecution to supply him with all relevant documents and records.

Fakir is accused of entering Khan’s home on the 12th floor of a Bandra building through the bathroom on January 16 last year. The police claim he climbed the building and entered the residence without knowing it belonged to the actor, before demanding money and holding the family at knifepoint.

Alleged Attack Inside Residence

According to a complaint lodged by a staff nurse at the residence, Fakir first entered the bedroom of Khan’s son Jehangir, where the nurse stopped him. He allegedly attacked her and demanded Rs 1 crore. When Khan woke up and intervened, Fakir allegedly attacked him with a knife.

Khan underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and was discharged after five days. Fakir allegedly escaped during the scuffle and was arrested on January 19 last year.

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Bail Plea Still Pending

In his bail plea before the sessions court, Fakir’s lawyers have contended that police did not provide him with a copy of the grounds of arrest, rendering the arrest illegal.

They argued that providing the grounds of arrest to an accused before taking him into custody is mandatory. His bail plea is still pending for hearing.

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