Ravindra Chavan Urges BJP Workers To Boost Outreach Ahead Of Nagpur Graduates’ Polls |

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Friday urged party leaders and workers to intensify outreach efforts ahead of the Nagpur Graduates’ Constituency election, while candidly admitting that the party was falling short in its use of social media to communicate government achievements.

Party Targets Registration Of 50,000 New Voters From Graduate Constituency

Addressing a meeting of BJP office-bearers, corporators and key leaders from Nagpur city, Nagpur rural and Wardha, Chavan stressed the need to register at least 50,000 new voters from among the estimated 12 lakh educated graduates in the constituency. The election is scheduled to be held in the next four months.

In the presence of Minister of State Dr Pankaj Bhoyar, MLAs Pravin Datke, Krishna Khopde and Parinay Fuke, and city BJP president Dayashankar Tiwari, Chavan directly questioned party workers on whether they were fully committed to winning the election.

BJP Chief Admits Party Lagging In Social Media Outreach Efforts

He said BJP leaders and workers must become more active on digital platforms and use them effectively to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led Central government and the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government.

“Many of us are not doing enough on social media. We need to actively promote the decisions and development initiatives taken by the Centre and the state government,” Chavan said, urging workers to regularly share content explaining government policies and welfare schemes.

Previous Defeat Prompts BJP To Focus On Booth-Level Voter Connect

Recalling the BJP’s defeat in the constituency in the previous election, Chavan said the party must not take the contest lightly. He emphasised that booth-level workers, Shakti Kendra chiefs and elected representatives should strengthen direct contact with voters while also addressing local issues raised by citizens.

The BJP leader said politics should be driven by national interest and development rather than the pursuit of power. He called upon party workers to explain major policy decisions, infrastructure projects, economic reforms such as GST, energy sector improvements and welfare initiatives to the public.

Chavan also highlighted the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047 and said party workers should communicate Maharashtra’s role in achieving that goal. He urged cadres to articulate the impact of national programmes, development projects and reforms that have transformed sectors such as agriculture, power and industry.

The meetings were part of Chavan’s two-day organisational tour of eastern Vidarbha, during which he held six strategy sessions aimed at mobilising the party machinery for the upcoming graduates’ constituency election.

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