Thane Mayor Varsha Marathon 2026 Race Office Inaugurated, Over 30,000 Participants Expected |

​Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in collaboration with the Maharashtra State and Thane District Athletics Associations, has officially inaugurated the dedicated race control office for the upcoming 32nd Thane Mayor Varsha Marathon 2026. Mayor Sharmila Pimpale led the inauguration ceremony on August 13.

​This year's event is themed "Dhav Pragatichi... Gatishil Thaneyachi" (Run for Progress, Dynamic Thane). Marking a significant return after a seven-year hiatus, the flagship sports spectacle has generated widespread enthusiasm among citizens, local athletes, and the sports fraternity across Maharashtra.

​The inauguration was attended by key civic officials and dignitaries, including Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, Leader of the House Hanmant Jagdale, Shiv Sena Group Leader Pawan Kadam, Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, and Deputy Commissioners Minal Palande and Deepak Zinjad, alongside student athletes and senior citizens.

​Central Registration Hub Established

​To facilitate seamless participant registration, query resolution, and bib distribution, TMC has established a dedicated marathon office at the Late Arvind Pendse Hall, located on the 3rd floor of the Thane Municipal Corporation Headquarters. Chest numbers were distributed to students and senior citizens during the inaugural function.

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​Over 30,000 participants—ranging from school students, elite state runners, and military personnel to senior citizens, public representatives, and celebrities—are expected to race across various age categories.

​Civic leaders emphasized that beyond promoting competitive athletics, the event aims to foster health awareness and a vibrant sports culture throughout the city. Citizens can access registration forms and race updates via the official TMC portal (www.thanecity.gov.in) or reach the helpline at 022-25364779.

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